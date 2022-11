Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Reader (knee) won't be activated ahead of Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reader will miss a sixth consecutive contest while on IR due to an MCL sprain, but it sounds like he may return to practice following the Bengals' Week 10 bye. Taylor said the team will "get a feel" for Reader's status during the bye and added that the defensive tackle's progress has "been really positive" so far.