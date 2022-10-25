site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-d-j-reader-wont-return-monday-night | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' D.J. Reader: Won't return Monday night
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bengals' coach Zac Taylor said that Reader (knee) won't be ready to return Monday night against the Browns, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Hobson suggested that the Bengals will likely hold Reader out until after they return from their bye week, on November 20th against the Steelers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read