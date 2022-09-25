Readers (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Reader went down with a knee injury after making a tackle in the first half against the Jets, though he was ultimately able to walk off under his own power, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The starting defensive tackle recorded eight tackles (seven solo) over the first two games this season, and his absence will mark a substantial blow for the Bengals' defense. As a result, expect Josh Tupou to step up into a larger role against the Jets.