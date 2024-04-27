The Bengals selected Anthony in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

Anthony had to walk on at Shepherd and Liberty before getting a chance to play one season at Mississippi, and he managed to parlay that into becoming an NFL draft pick. Heartening as his story might be, Anthony mostly has the profile of an NFL special teamer. He played safety for Mississippi but at 6-feet, 195 pounds he's built more like a corner. The Bengals might try to develop him as a slot/safety tweener in upcoming years.