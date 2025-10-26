The Bengals added Risner to their injury report due to an illness and are listing him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Risner had served as the Bengals' starting right guard for Weeks 2 and 3 and 6 before moving to left guard for the team's Week 7 win over the Steelers, but he had been expected to return to a depth role for Week 8 even before falling ill. Dylan Fairchild is expected to start at left guard Sunday, while Jalen Rivers gets the nod at right guard.