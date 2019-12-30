Play

Lodge signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals on Monday.

The 22-year-old join Cincinnati's practice squad in mid-December and will remain with the team to begin the offseason. Lodge went unselected in April's draft and spent the preseason with the Buccaneers before eventually latching on with the Bengals.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories