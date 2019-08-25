Bengals' Damion Willis: Earns roster spot

Coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that Willis has earned a 53-man roster spot, and won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Colts, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Willis has been making his case for a roster spot during the preseason, nabbing eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in two games. Furthermore, the undrafted rookie out of Troy is expected to draw the start at one of the wide receiver positions for Week 1 against the Seahawks. With A.J. Green (ankle) expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, Willis should see consistent time in three-wide sets to start 2019.