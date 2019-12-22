Play

Willis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

With Willis inactive and A.J. Green (ankle) still out, the bulk of the Bengals' passing game likely will be targeted toward Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Alex Erickson in a plus matchup against the Dolphins.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends