The Bengals promoted Willis to the active roster Tuesday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Troy has played 10 games for the Bengals this year, recording 82 yards on nine receptions. There's no indication that A.J. Green (ankle) will be back for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, but Willis will serve in a depth role regardless.

