Bengals' Damion Willis: Profiles as early-season starter

Coach Zac Taylor relayed Sunday that Willis has "solidified himself as the starting X receiver going into Week 1."

Willis, an undrafted rookie out of Troy, is thus in line to fill in for A.J. Green, who is poised to miss time early on as he bounces back from an ankle injury. Though Tyler Boyd and John Ross look like safer fantasy options, Willis has emerged on the fantasy sleeper radar and could carve out a degree of early season utility if his rapport with QB Andy Dalton continues to grow.