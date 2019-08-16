Bengals' Damion Willis: Pushing to earn roster spot
Willis caught five passes for 59 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Washington, and had another 35-yard touchdown catch waived off on a disputed offensive pass interference penalty. He has a chance to win a roster spot, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Willis, an undrafted rookie out of Troy, previously had earned praise from the coaching staff in practice. It's still an uphill battle for him to make the team, but he's done a lot of positive things so far to advance his cause. "I think about it every day," Willis said. "I'm not going to say I don't think about it. Obviously, that's the ultimate goal. It's harder for us. I'm an undrafted free agent. It's even harder for me to even make the team anyway even if I do everything correctly."
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...