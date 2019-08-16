Bengals' Damion Willis: Pushing to earn roster spot

Willis caught five passes for 59 yards in Thursday's preseason win over Washington, and had another 35-yard touchdown catch waived off on a disputed offensive pass interference penalty. He has a chance to win a roster spot, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Willis, an undrafted rookie out of Troy, previously had earned praise from the coaching staff in practice. It's still an uphill battle for him to make the team, but he's done a lot of positive things so far to advance his cause. "I think about it every day," Willis said. "I'm not going to say I don't think about it. Obviously, that's the ultimate goal. It's harder for us. I'm an undrafted free agent. It's even harder for me to even make the team anyway even if I do everything correctly."