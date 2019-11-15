Bengals' Damion Willis: Rejoins active roster
The Bengals signed Willis to the active roster from the practice squad Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Willis spent the first seven games of the season on Cincinnati's 53-man roster. He caught nine of 14 targets for 82 yards during that stretch. The Troy product will look to make the most of his second opportunity as a depth wideout for the Bengals, but he doesn't warrant much (if any) fantasy consideration.
