The Bengals signed Willis to the active roster from the practice squad Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Willis spent the first seven games of the season on Cincinnati's 53-man roster. He caught nine of 14 targets for 82 yards during that stretch. The Troy product will look to make the most of his second opportunity as a depth wideout for the Bengals, but he doesn't warrant much (if any) fantasy consideration.

