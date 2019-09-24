Willis was limited to four special teams snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Willis has been bypassed by Auden Tate in the Bengals' receiving corps and is at risk of losing his roster spot once A.J. Green returns. The good news for him is that Green won't return for Week 4, but it's a far cry for him from Week 1 when he started against the Seahawks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories