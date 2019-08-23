Bengals' Damion Willis: Strengthening roster case
Willis caught three of six targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-23 preseason loss to the Giants.
Willis got the start as the Bengals were without receivers A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (hamstring), but he didn't make a single catch until backup quarterback Ryan Finley was in the game and his three-yard touchdown came from third-stringer Jake Dolegala. Still, this strong performance and coach Zac Taylor's willingness to trot Willis out with the No. 1's suggests the undrafted rookie is positioning himself to make the 53-man roster.
