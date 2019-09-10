Willis had three catches for 30 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. He had five targets in the passing game.

Willis nominally was the starter for the Bengals, but the real story was John Ross's breakout game. Still, he's one of the three most used receivers for the Bengals right now, behind Tyler Boyd and Ross, until A.J. Green (ankle) returns.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories