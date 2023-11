Smith (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 25-year-old popped up on Cincinnati's injury report Thursday with a knee issue, and he was unable to practice Friday, so it's no surprise that he's not expected to be active for Sunday's affair. Smith's last in-game action came in 2022, and he's appeared in three games over the course of his NFL career.