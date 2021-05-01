The Bengals selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

Smith is an interesting developmental prospect for the Bengals at offensive tackle, where he offers uncommon reach (35 and 1/4-inch arms) on a 6-foot-5, 305-pound frame. He started at left tackle for East Carolina and could be a long-term option there for the Bengals if Jonah Williams doesn't pan out -- otherwise they might groom him to take over for Riley Reiff once they move on from the veteran free-agent pickup.