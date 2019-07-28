Phillips (knee) is expected to participate in practice Sunday after he passed his physical.

The timetable for Phillips to receive activation off the PUP list was originally a few weeks, but he was able to achieve activation Sunday. He was a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Western Michigan, and had 22 tackles in 15 games during his rookie season. The 24-year-old is expected to vie for playing time as a depth cornerback and on special teams heading into 2019.