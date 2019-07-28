Bengals' Darius Phillips: Activated off PUP list
Phillips (knee) is expected to participate in practice Sunday after he passed his physical.
The timetable for Phillips to receive activation off the PUP list was originally a few weeks, but he was able to achieve activation Sunday. He was a fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Western Michigan, and had 22 tackles in 15 games during his rookie season. The 24-year-old is expected to vie for playing time as a depth cornerback and on special teams heading into 2019.
