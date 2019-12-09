Play

Phillips returned five kicks for 114 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.

Phillips also handled one punt return for no yardage gain. The second-year pro played 14 snaps on special teams (54 percent) during Sunday's divisional loss and appears to have surpassed Alex Erickson as the Bengals' primary kick returner.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories