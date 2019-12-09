Bengals' Darius Phillips: Back in action
Phillips returned five kicks for 114 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.
Phillips also handled one punt return for no yardage gain. The second-year pro played 14 snaps on special teams (54 percent) during Sunday's divisional loss and appears to have surpassed Alex Erickson as the Bengals' primary kick returner.
