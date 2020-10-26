Phillips had an interception on the first defensive play of Sunday's loss to the Browns, but then repeatedly got burned by Browns QB Baker Mayfield later in the game, including on the game-winner to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Phillips was pressed into a higher-leveraged role due to the absences of Williams Jackson and Trae Waynes, and unfortunately it showed. Mayfield completed his final 22 real (there was one purposeful spike in there to stop the clock) pass attempts, despite missing Odell Beckham Jr.