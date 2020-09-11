Phillips (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Phillips was limited in Thursday's practice but quickly shook off the issue, so he'll start against the Chargers to start the season. He only logged 109 defensive snaps over eight games last season, and the Bengals were expected to start Trae Waynes (pectoral) this year, but Waynes was placed on IR. This could be a tough matchup for Phillips, especially if Mike Williams (shoulder) plays for the Chargers.