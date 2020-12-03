The Bengals have designated Phillips (groin) to return to practice.
Phillips has missed the last three games while residing on IR with the groin injury, though he's now expected to return to practice this week. The Bengals will have 21 days to activate the cornerback, so he could return to the lineup as early as Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Can't play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Likely unavailable for rest of day•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Suiting up Week 8•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Questionable to face Titans•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Not practicing Thursday•