The Bengals activated Phillips (groin) off injured reserve Wednesday.
Phillips didn't manage to come off IR in time to suit up for last weekend's loss to Miami, but he'll be available for Cincinnati's upcoming tilt against the Cowboys. The third-year cornerback will likely return to a starting role across from William Jackson on the outside.
