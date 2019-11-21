Bengals' Darius Phillips: Designated to return
The Bengals announced Thursday that Phillips (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve.
Phillips is now eligible to participate in practice, opening a 21-day window for the Bengals to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. When cleared for game action, Phillips stands to bolster Cincinnati's secondary and play a key role on special teams.
