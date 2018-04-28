Bengals' Darius Phillips: Drafted by Cincinnati
The Bengals selected Phillips in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 170th overall.
Phillips was a three-year starter at Western Michigan who finishes his collegiate career with 12 interceptions, including five pick-sixes. A converted wideout, he leaves something to be desired in run support but can make up for it with his dominance as a return man on special teams. As a senior in 2017, Phillips totaled two touchdowns on kick returns while averaging 26.3 yards per attempt.
