Bengals' Darius Phillips: Expected to return
Phillips (knee) will likely be activated off injured reserve in the coming weeks, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
The cornerback continues to progress well in his recovery from a knee injury, and Phillips is currently expected to be one of two players designated for return from IR. He's eligible to return for Week 12.
