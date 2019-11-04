Bengals' Darius Phillips: Eyeing return from IR
The Bengals are expected to activate Phillips (knee) from injured reserve later in the season, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Phillips worked on the side at Monday's practice. The second-year pro hasn't yet been designated to return, but he's a strong candidate to receive one of Cincinnati's two available designations along with John Ross (shoulder). The depth cornerback and special-teams contributor could return to game action for the Bengals as soon as Week 12 versus the Jets.
