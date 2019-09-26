Play

Coach Zac Taylor said Thursday that Phillips was placed on injured reserve due to loose cartilage in his knee which flared up, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips is reportedly a candidate to return later in the season, though his placement on IR rules him out until Week 12 at the earliest. In Phillips' absence, expect Alex Erickson to serve as the top kick and punt returner in Cincinnati.

