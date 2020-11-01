Phillips (groin) is doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Phillips been an integral part of the Bengals defense, playing more than 70 percent of the snaps in six of seven appearances this season. In all likelihood, Cincinnati will have to find a way to get by without him for the rest of the contest. Through the first half, the Bengals have done an excellent job of containing Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill, holding him to a sub-50 percent completion rate with one interception.
