Phillips is day-to-day with a lower leg issue, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Phillips' status is especially noteworthy with Trae Waynes out for a good chunk of the season - the Bengals need to decide who will line up at corner opposite William Jackson III, with Mackensie Alexander usually lining up in the slot. LeShaun Sims is the other in-house alternative.

