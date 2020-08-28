Phillips is day-to-day with a lower leg issue, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Phillips' status is especially noteworthy with Trae Waynes out for a good chunk of the season - the Bengals need to decide who will line up at corner opposite William Jackson III, with Mackensie Alexander usually lining up in the slot. LeShaun Sims is the other in-house alternative.
