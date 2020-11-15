Phillips (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
The 25-year-old was was already ruled out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, but he'll now be sidelined for at least the next three games. Phillips will first be eligible to return from IR for the Dec. 6 matchup with the Dolphins.
