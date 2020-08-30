Phillips (lower leg) is not participating in Sunday's scrimmage, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Morrison, who has not practiced since suffering a lower leg injury Friday, is doing rehab work on the side rather than taking the field for scrimmage reps. He's in the mix to earn a role at cornerback and in the return game.
More News
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Lower leg issue•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Snags four picks in eight games•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Receiving first 2019 start•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Back in action•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Returning from IR•
-
Bengals' Darius Phillips: Trending toward playing Sunday•