Phillips (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Phillips kicked off the week with back-to-back absences from practice, so it looks like his status for Sunday's contest could come down to a game-time decision. As a versatile cornerback capable of both manning the slot and subbing into a regular defensive role, Cincinnati's already undermanned secondary could have difficulty replacing Phillips if he's forced to miss time.