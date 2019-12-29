Phillips will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Browns, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old missed eight games in the middle of the season due to a knee injury, but he'll start at cornerback Sunday with Williams Jackson (shoulder) sidelined. Phillips has played only 56 defensive snaps through seven games in 2019, so the extended defensive reps should prove valuable for the 2018 fifth-round pick.