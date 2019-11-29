Bengals' Darius Phillips: Returning from IR
Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Phillips (knee) will be activated from IR to the active roster, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Phillips has been on injured reserve since Week 3, and he's now set to retake the field against the Jets on Sunday. A move officially confirming the second-year pro's activation should be forthcoming Friday. Phillips stands to field punts and play a depth role in Cincinnati's secondary.
