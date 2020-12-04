Phillips (groin) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play Sunday at Miami, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
The Bengals need to decide by Saturday afternoon whether to activate the 25-year-old, or he won't be able to return until Week 14. Phillips has been sidelined since Week 8 due to the groin injury, but he may be back after spending the three-game minimum on injured reserve.
