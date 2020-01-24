Play

Phillips had five tackles (four solo) and four interceptions while returning 17 kicks for 373 yards in eight games this season.

It ended up being a remarkable season for Phillips, as he played only 109 defensive snaps but still managed to lead the team with four interceptions. The 24-year-old is under contract for 2020 and should enter training camp as a depth cornerback and return man.

