Phillips failed to record a tackle but did come away with an interception in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills.

Phillips also made minor contributions on special teams, returning a pair of kicks for 37 total yards. His 41 snaps in Week 3 were a season-high after playing just 36 snaps combined over the first two weeks.

