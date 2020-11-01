Phillips (knee) is active Week 8 against Tennessee, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Phillips missed two practices this week but was able to log a limited session Friday, which will be enough to allow him to suit up. He should be in line for a similar role as in past weeks, as Phillips has logged 30 or more defensive snaps playing multiple positions in the secondary each game this season.
