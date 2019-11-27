Play

Coach Zac Taylor expects Phillips (knee) to be activated from IR for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals will keep a close eye on how Phillips performs during the practice week, but all signs point to the second-year cornerback returning to action. Phillips played three games before landing on IR, recording a tackle and an interception. Taylor expects Phillips to return punts upon his return.

