Phillips will start as Cincinnati's slot cornerback during Sunday's matchup against Baltimore, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Former Viking Mackensie Alexander (ribs) had been the Bengals' go-to option at nickelback over the first three games of the season, but he is considered doubtful for Week 5 after sitting out last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Phillips has fielded at least 88 percent of Cincinnati's defensive snaps in every game this season, but this week he is being asked to shut down Ravens slot receivers as his primary responsibility.