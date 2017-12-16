Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Avoids injury report
Dennard (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Dennard did not practice Wednesday but was able to finish the week as a full participant. The 26-year-old should see an increased role against the Vikings with Dre Kirkpatrick already ruled out with a concussion.
