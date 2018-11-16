Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Clear of injury designation
Dennard (collarbone) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Baltimore, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Dennard returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering the sternoclavicular injury Week 6 against the Steelers. The 27-year-old could be in line for a heavy workload with Dre Kirkpatrick in the concussion protocol and questionable for Sunday, otherwise Dennard will resume his usual duties at nickelback.
