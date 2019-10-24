Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Doubtful for Week 8
Coach Zac Taylor said Thursday that Dennard (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Dennard appears to have picked up a hamstring injury Week 7 versus the Jaguars, the severity of which has put his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams in jeopardy. With Dre Kirkpatrick nursing a hyperextended knee, Dennard's absence would be a notable blow for Cincinnati's secondary.
