Dennard recently underwent a minor scope on his knee, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The team knew that Dennard may have required further treatment on his knee when it signed him in March, so this news isn't quite a surprise. The procedure shouldn't have an impact on his outlook for 2019, as the Bengals are hopeful that Dennard can return for mandatory minicamp in mid-June. The Michigan State product had a solid 2018 season, racking up 68 tackles (54 solo) and forcing two fumbles.

