The Jaguars will sign Dennard, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dennard, who the Bengals took 24th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, was limited to nine games and 37 tackles last season. He'll now look to engineer a bounce-back season in 2020, while bolstering the Jaguars' cornerback corps in the process.

