Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Impressive Thursday
Dennard recorded eight tackles (six solo) across 66 defensive snaps in Thursday's win over the Ravens.
Dennard has solidified himself as the nickel back in the Bengals secondary, logging similar amount of reps to Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson. His eight tackles were tied for second-highest on the team Thursday. He'll look to put up similar numbers this coming Sunday against the Panthers.
