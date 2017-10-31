Dennard recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Dennard played 54 of 74 defensive snaps and it is the second time this season he has reached double-digit tackles. The 26-year-old has yet to record an interception this season, but has 42 tackles (30 solo) and two sacks in seven games.

