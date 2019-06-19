Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Limited during minicamp
Dennard (knee) was limited to rehab work during mandatory minicamp, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
There was hope that Dennard, coming off minor knee surgery, would be back in order for minicamp. While it's possible his limitations were precautionary, those hopes apparently have to be pushed back to training camp in late July.
