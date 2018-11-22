Bengals' Darqueze Dennard: Limited in practice Thursday
Dennard (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dennard was downgraded to a limited practice Thursday after having fully participated to being the week. The 27-year-old has fully recovered from sternoclavicular injury suffered Week 6, but now appears to be managing a minor calf injury. It remains to be seen whether Dennard's calf troubles will impact his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Browns.
